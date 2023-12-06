Officer helps corral stray donkey and bulls outside New Hampshire health center
BRISTOL, N.H. – A New Hampshire police officer's shift took an unexpected turn this week when he came across stray farm animals outside a health center.
Bristol police shared photos from the encounter outside Mid-State Health Center. The officer had been called about two loose bulls and a stray donkey.
"How to say you work in New Hampshire without saying you work in New Hampshire," the department posted.
The animals came from a nearby farm. Someone from the farm came to get the visitors and walk them home.
