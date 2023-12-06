Watch CBS News
Officer helps corral stray donkey and bulls outside New Hampshire health center

BRISTOL, N.H. – A New Hampshire police officer's shift took an unexpected turn this week when he came across stray farm animals outside a health center.

Bristol police shared photos from the encounter outside Mid-State Health Center. The officer had been called about two loose bulls and a stray donkey.

bristol-bull-1.jpg
A bull wanders up to a New Hampshire medical center. Bristol, New Hampshire Police Department

"How to say you work in New Hampshire without saying you work in New Hampshire," the department posted.

The animals came from a nearby farm. Someone from the farm came to get the visitors and walk them home.

First published on December 6, 2023 / 11:57 AM EST

