Massachusetts home to Brimfield, the oldest outdoor flea market in America

Brimfield Antique Flea Market home to all kinds of treasures

Known by many as the oldest and most iconic outdoor antiques flea market in America, Brimfield is the ultimate destination for antique lovers, collectors, and treasure hunters, transforming a small New England town into one of the nation's largest shopping spectacles. Interior Designer Marla Mullen joins Elysia Rodriguez for a tour of the grounds and offers up some helpful tips and tricks for the ultimate Brimfield experience.