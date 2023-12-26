Brighton bank robbed by man claiming to have gun

BOSTON - Police are searching for the man who robbed a bank in Brighton on Tuesday afternoon.

SkyEye spotted police cruisers outside the Santander Bank branch on Market Street in Brighton Center where the robbery occurred.

A Santander bank was robbed in Brighton. CBS Boston

A spokesman for Boston police said a Hispanic man claimed to have a gun but didn't show one. He got away with an undisclosed amount of money.

No one was hurt in the incident and police are still investigating.