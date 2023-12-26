Watch CBS News
Local News

Brighton bank robbed by man claiming to have gun

By Neal Riley

/ CBS Boston

CBS News Live
CBS News Boston Live

BOSTON - Police are searching for the man who robbed a bank in Brighton on Tuesday afternoon.

SkyEye spotted police cruisers outside the Santander Bank branch on Market Street in Brighton Center where the robbery occurred.

santander-bank-robbery.jpg
A Santander bank was robbed in Brighton. CBS Boston

A spokesman for Boston police said a Hispanic man claimed to have a gun but didn't show one. He got away with an undisclosed amount of money. 

No one was hurt in the incident and police are still investigating. 

Neal Riley

Neal J. Riley is a digital producer for CBS Boston. He has been with WBZ-TV since 2014. His work has appeared in The Boston Globe and The San Francisco Chronicle. Neal is a graduate of Boston University.

First published on December 26, 2023 / 3:18 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.