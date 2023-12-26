Brighton bank robbed by man claiming to have gun
BOSTON - Police are searching for the man who robbed a bank in Brighton on Tuesday afternoon.
SkyEye spotted police cruisers outside the Santander Bank branch on Market Street in Brighton Center where the robbery occurred.
A spokesman for Boston police said a Hispanic man claimed to have a gun but didn't show one. He got away with an undisclosed amount of money.
No one was hurt in the incident and police are still investigating.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.