Surveillance video shows Brian Walshe in Norwell after wife's disappearance

BOSTON - Surveillance video appears to show Brian Walshe the day after his wife Ana went missing, although he hadn't yet reported her disappearance to police.

WBZ obtained security camera footage from inside Press Juice Bar in Norwell from the morning of January 2. Brian Walshe told police he took one of his sons there for a milkshake and that it was the only place he went that day.

But investigators say that's a lie and several hours after this stop, Brian Walshe was at the Home Depot in Rockland. He allegedly bought $450 in cleaning supplies in cash.

Surveillance video shows Brian Walshe at Press Juice Bar in Norwell CBS Boston

It would be another two days before Ana was reported missing.

The alleged trip to Home Depot would be a violation of his house arrest. He was already under home confinement because of unrelated art fraud charges.

WBZ learned he is allowed to leave the Cohasset home for preapproved activities like dropping the kids off at school.

The U.S. Attorney's Office says his court-ordered bracelet is not a GPS tracker. It only tells investigators when he leaves the house not where he goes.

Brian Walshe is currently being held on $500,000 bond on a charge of misleading investigators in the case of his wife Ana Walshe's disappearance. He pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Monday in Quincy District Court.