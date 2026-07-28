Correction officer struck and killed while trying to help stranded driver on I-95 in Massachusetts

Corporal Brett Martin of the Suffolk County Sheriff's Department has been identified as the man who was struck and killed on I-95 in Boxford, Massachusetts, Monday night while trying to help another driver, the department said.

Martin, 51, had stopped on the southbound side of the road to help someone who was having trouble with their vehicle, the Essex County district attorney's office said. He was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The crash happened at approximately 8:30 p.m. near mile marker 74.

Corporal Martin began his career with the Suffolk County Sheriff in 2008, according to a statement on the department's Facebook page.

"Corporal Martin was a dedicated, thoughtful and courageous member of the Suffolk County Sheriff's Department, who exhibited a selflessness, care and concern for others that was evident to all who knew him," the statement said. "His legacy of bravery and self-sacrifice will endure among those with whom he served and among his colleagues throughout corrections and the law enforcement community."

The sheriff's department said Martin worked in a number of different positions at the Suffolk County House of Correction in Boston and was most recently stationed at a security post in the kitchen.

"He will be greatly missed by all here within the Department, and we offer our deepest sympathy and condolences to his family and friends, and our collective support as they grieve this profound loss," the statement said.

The death is currently under investigation by the Massachusetts State Police and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.