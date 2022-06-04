22-year-old killed by hit-and-run crash on Storrow Drive, driver charged with OUI

BOSTON -- A Lynn man is facing multiple charges, including operating under the influence, after he allegedly hit a pedestrian on Storrow Drive and drove off, Massachusetts State Police say.

Brandon Jennings, 22, of Marlboro, was walking on Storrow Drive near the off-ramp to the Tobin Bridge and Interstate 93 north when he was hit by a car. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

State Police said another driver witnessed the crash and followed the suspect's car after it drove off. That led police to an apartment building in Lynn.

Miguel Rodriguez, 36, of Lynn, was walking around in the parking lot when police arrived. He was in possession of the key to the suspect's car and provided information that confirmed he had been using the car although it is registered to another man.

A portable breath test showed Rodriguez had a blood alcohol content of .119 roughly two hours after the crash, according to police.

He was arrested and charged with motor vehicle homicide while operating under the influence of liquor, operating under the influence of liquor, leaving the scene of a crash that resulted in injury or death, and failure to stop or yield.

Rodriguez will be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court on Monday.

It's still unclear why Jennings was walking in that area.