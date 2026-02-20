Braintree police issue warning about planned "mall takeover" at South Shore Plaza Friday

Police in Braintree, Massachusetts have issued a warning to anyone planning to join a so-called "mall takeover" at the South Shore Plaza Friday.

Investigators put the warning on social media saying they're aware of a post promoting a takeover at 7 p.m.

"Our primary concern upon learning of this post was public safety. Events promoted in this manner can attract a large and unpredictable crowd. We owe it to the visitors, employees, business owners, and the residents of Braintree to ensure that public safety is paramount," police said in the statement.

The takeovers have been an issue in the New York City area this week. One was launched in the Bronx Monday, and 18 teenagers were arrested. A second one broke out at a mall on Long Island Thursday. Nine people were arrested in the chaos there.

"Being prepared and having a proactive plan in place is essential to preventing and minimizing potential risks," Braintree police said.

"In response, we have coordinated staffing, developed a comprehensive operational plan, and working closely with our law enforcement partners to ensure we have the appropriate resources in place."

Police said if something happens at the South Shore Plaza they will "respond accordingly to protect our community."

Braintree is 12 miles south of Boston.