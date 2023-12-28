Former Bradford, New Hampshire firefighter Nathan Nichols charged with arson

BRADFORD, N.H. – A former New Hampshire firefighter is facing felony arson charges after he allegedly started several fires.

New Hampshire State Fire Marshal Sean Toomey announced the charges against 19-year-old former Bradford firefighter Nathan Nichols.

Investigators said Nichols allegedly started several outside fires, two that involved buildings.

The fires happened between May 2022 and September 2023 in Bradford and Warner.

Nichols was arrested Wednesday on five felony counts of arson.

He was released on personal recognizance. Nichols is scheduled to be arraigned February 1 in Merrimack County Superior Court.