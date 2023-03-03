Brad Marchand suffers injury vs. Sabres, Bruins hopeful it's minor

BOSTON -- Almost nothing has gone wrong for the Boston Bruins this season. So when Brad Marchand left Thursday night's game in the second period with an injury, everyone in Boston had to hold their breath.

The good news for everybody on Friday is that it looks like they can exhale.

Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery said on Toucher & Rich on Friday morning that the team is hopeful that Marchand can play on Saturday afternoon against the Rangers.

Coach Jim Montgomery just told us he believes Brad Marchand should be ready to play tomorrow. #Bruins — Toucher and Rich (@Toucherandrich) March 3, 2023

On Thursday night, Montgomery said the team was not 100 percent positive on the scope of Marchand's issue. But he also said, "We think it's gonna be all right."

Marchand went down a little over seven minutes into the second period after taking an awkward tumble into the boards following a hit by Ilya Lyubushkin.

Brad Marchand (lower-body) will not return tonight.



NESN thinks this was the hit that did it: pic.twitter.com/CcbRA4cJIz — Evan Marinofsky (@EvanMarinofsky) March 3, 2023

Thursday was just Marchand's second game without a point in the Bruins' last eight games. He has 19 goals and 34 assists in 53 games this season.

The Bruins -- with or without Marchand -- host the Rangers on Saturday at 1 p.m. at the Garden, before getting a much-needed four-day break.