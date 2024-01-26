Brad Marchand passes Ray Bourque, moves into fifth on Bruins' all-time goals list

BOSTON -- Brad Marchand is moving up in the Boston Bruins record books. His overtime goal Thursday night not only lifted the B's to a 3-2 victory over the Senators, it also pushed Marchand passed Ray Bourque on Boston's all-time goals list.

Thursday night's tally just 1:48 into overtime was the 396th goal of Marchand's career, breaking his tie with Bourque and moving the winger into sole possession of fifth place on Boston's all-time list. Marchand downplayed tying Bourque Wednesday night following his two-goal effort in a loss to the Hurricanes, but he admitted how much the milestone means to him after Thursday night's win.

Passing Ray Bourque, after all, is pretty darn special.

"I try not to think too much about it, but it's special," Marchand told reporters. "I never thought my career would come this far and some of the things that have gone on would have happened. I've been extremely fortunate and very lucky to be part of a group that's had a lot of success and a lot of phenomenal guys to learn from.

"That starts with previous generations," he added. "The guys that built the culture here that you want to come in and be part of. You learn to buy in and that allows everyone to have success."

Marchand now has five goals in his last four games, and is now seven goals from passing Rick Middleton (402 goals) for fourth place on Boston's all-time list. Johnny Bucyk sits above everyone else with his 545 goals in black and goal, followed by Phil Esposito (459) and Patrice Bergeron (427).

Throughout his 15 seasons in Boston, Marchand has become close with all of those Boston legends. The honor of being among them is not lost on the current B's captain.

"I grew up idolizing them and I've idolized the way, as I've got to know them, the way they carry themselves and the legacy they left. How important it is for them to continue to be part of the organization and continue to give back," he said. "Just the conversations I've had with some of those guys speaks volumes of those people and what makes them good leaders and great players."

Thursday night's winner was also the 19th overtime goal of Marchand's career, moving him into a tie for the third-most in NHL history with Jaromir Jagr. Only Alexander Ovechkin (26) and Sidney Crosby (21) have more overtime goals than Marchand and Jagr.