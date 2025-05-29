Brad Marchand a little surprised to be going back to Stanley Cup Final with Panthers

Charlie McAvoy ready to move on and lead Boston Bruins after "year to forget"

Brad Marchand is heading back to the Stanley Cup Final, but the former Boston Bruins captain admitted Wednesday night it will be a little odd to do so in a Florida Panthers sweater.

Marchand and the Panthers clinched a trip to the Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday night with a 5-3 win over the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals. Marchand had a hand in Florida's comeback victory (the Panthers trailed 2-0 early) with a nice helper on Anton Lundell's second-period goal, which gave Florida a 3-2 lead at the time.

Carolina's Seth Jarvis tied it 3-3 about midway through the third period, but a Carter Verhaeghe goal at a few minutes later and an empty-netter by Sam Bennett in the final minute gave Florida the win and secured it's third straight trip to the Cup Final.

Brad Marchand in the Stanley Cup

Marchand was traded to Florida in Boston's deadline day fire sale, and is now heading to the biggest stage in hockey for the fourth time of his 16-year career. He won a Stanley Cup with the Bruins in 2011 as a rookie when he tallied 11 goals (including a postseason-high 10 even-strength goals) and eight assists. He also went to the Cup Final with Boston in 2013 and 2019, but the Bruins lost to the Chicago Blackhawks and St. Louis Blues, respectively.

The 37-year-old Marchand admitted Wednesday night in a postgame interview with TNT's Jackie Redmond this latest trip to the Cup Final has an odd -- but welcome -- feeling to it.

"It's special. I've been around for a while and you realize how few opportunities you have to be a part of something special like this. Just enjoying every moment and enjoying the opportunity," began Marchand. "You're right, I definitely didn't expect to be here in this jersey. But I'm very happy I am."

The @FlaPanthers celebrated their Game 2 victory by firing rats at Brad Marchand 🐀😂 pic.twitter.com/3Awgk7ZabO — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 23, 2025

Marchand said celebrating Wednesday had an odd feeling, but it was not because of the uniform he was wearing. The Panthers were happy to enjoy the moment, but their goal isn't to just make it back to the Stanley Cup Final.

"We're excited to be going to the Final, but the job isn't done," said Marchand. "It just feels like we ended any other series and there's still a job to do."

The Bruins received a conditional 2027 second-round pick for Marchand in their March 7 swap with the Panthers. But the conditions of the trade have been met with Marchand's solid play in the postseason, and Boston will now receive a 2027 or 2028 first-round selection from the Panthers.

In his playoff run with the Panthers, Marchand has scored four goals and dished out 10 assists over his 17 games. He's been a huge hit with his new team both on and off the ice, and had endeared himself to Florida fans and his teammates alike.

Panthers fans celebrate wins by tossing plastic rats on the ice, and Panthers players have taken it a step further with Marchand, firing the plastic rodents at their teammate in a playful fashion. Like his new fanbase and teammates, Marchand loves it.

2025 Stanley Cup Final

The Florida Panthers are going for a second straight Stanley Cup Championship, after beating the Edmonton Oilers in seven games in the 2024 Stanley Cup Final.

Hockey fans might be treated to a rematch this summer, as the Oilers currently lead the Dallas Stars, 3-1, in the Western Conference Finals. Game 6 of that series is Thursday night in Dallas.