Brad Marchand says he underwent three surgeries this offseason

BOSTON -- Brad Marchand is heading into his 16th NHL season a bit behind schedule. But the Bruins captain has a good excuse: He underwent three different surgeries over the offseason.

Marchand revealed that tidbit Tuesday afternoon after partaking in the Bruins' captains practice at Warrior Ice Arena. Marchand skated on his own ahead of the session, before being joined on ice by 20-plus Boston teammates.

Marchand had surgery to repair a torn tendon in his elbow, which he suffered last summer but played through during the 2023-24 season. It didn't seem to slow him down too much, as Marchand played in all 82 games last season and finished with 29 goals and 38 assists.

Then in the last month of the campaign, he suffered a groin injury and a sports hernia. Marchand said that he also had those taken care of over the summer.

"I had three surgeries this summer, so I didn't do a lot of training until two weeks ago. I'm just trying to get back into it," Marchand said Tuesday. "The goal is to try to be ready for camp, or shortly thereafter. I'm just kind of getting back into the swing of things here now. I'm going to hit it all head-on."

Marchand said that he's well behind his "typical" summer, and isn't sure when he'll be 100 percent in terms of conditioning.

"It might take until the season. It might take a little bit into the season," he said. "But I'll treat the next two months like the summer and train and skate the way I normally would during the summer."

It's not an ideal spot for Marchand, who is heading into the final year of his contract with Boston. Bruins GM Don Sweeney said earlier this summer that he wants to make Marchand a "lifelong Bruin," but there hasn't been any movement on that front.

Asked about his negotiations with the team, Marchand made it clear that he did not want to talk about that on Tuesday. Marchand told reporters outright that he would never discuss "contract stuff" with the media.

"Whatever goes on will stay between Sweens and our team. There's enough respect between the two sides that we can deal with it," said Marchand.

There is no shortage of motivation for Marchand heading into the new season. He said that he really wants another crack at the Florida Panthers, who sent the Bruins packing in the second round of the playoffs before going on to win the Stanley Cup. The Bruins will open their regular-season slate on Oct. 8 in Florida, when they have to watch the Panthers raise a banner and collect their championship rings.

The Bruins were busy this offseason, and Marchand said that he's excited with the team's offseason additions, which include centerman Elias Lindholm and defenseman Nikiti Zadorov.

"A lot of really good additions, guys that fit the mold that we try to play," said Marchand. "The size, strength, and speed that they brought in is really exciting."

Even at the age of 36, Marchand said that he still brings the mentality that he has to prove himself at the start of each season. This year is no exception.

"You need to earn it, and as you get older the young guys try to push you out, teams are looking to go young, and you almost need to have that mindset to show that you can still play and keep up with the young guys," he said. "I'm more comfortable coming in with what it's like and what is expected, but you have to establish every year that you're right there and belong, that these young bucks aren't going to take my job."