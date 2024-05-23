Don Sweeney is looking to make Brad Marchand a lifelong member of the Bruins

BOSTON -- The Bruins have some business to tend to during what general manager Don Sweeney said will be an "aggressive" offseason for Boston. But when the big matters are taken care, Sweeney is going to make sure that Brad Marchand remains a Bruin for life.

During Wednesday's season-ending press conference at TD Garden, Sweeney made it clear that Marchand will be receiving a long-term contract offer in the near future. The Bruins captain is heading into the final year of his contract, but Sweeney is going to make sure it will not be his final year in Black and Gold.

"Yeah, we're going to get to Brad. He's learning patience as a captain as well," Sweeney said Wednesday. "So, he has to learn there's some ducks in a row in terms of adding to our group and how he wants to add to that, and those guys that don't have contracts up ahead. Eventually he'll extend here.

"He'll be a lifelong Bruin," added Sweeney. "That's what we should do. But we'll check that box."

A third-round pick by the Bruins in 2006, Marchand has grown from a pesky fourth-liner to the team's leader. He was a big part of the team's Stanley Cup run in 2011, and was named captain ahead of last season following the retirement of Patrice Bergeron.

Marchand, who signed an eight-year deal with Boston ahead of the 2017-18 season, expressed his desire to remain with the only NHL team that he's played for Sunday afternoon when the team packed up the dressing room for the offseason.

"I've been here for my whole career and would love to continue that when the time comes," said the 36-year-old.

Marchand played in all 82 games for Boston in his first season with the "C" on his sweater, scoring 29 goals while dishing out 38 assists. He had three goals and seven assists in his 11 playoff games, but the Bruins lost to the Florida Panthers in the second round.

On Wednesday, head coach Jim Montgomery praised Marchand for his growth as the team's captain throughout the 2023-24 season, and believes the winger will continue to thrive as the team's leader.

"What excites me about the potential of next year is the growth and experience that our captain Brad Marchand is gonna have," said Montgomery. "In his role as the captain, he made it his team. Having all summer to build relationships with his core leaders, I think, is only gonna make us better."

While Marchand signing a deal that will keep him in Boston for the rest of his career seems inevitable, there are other pressing matters for Sweeney and company to deal with first. Boston will have to make decisions on seven unrestricted free agents and either re-signi them or replacing them, a list that includes forward Jake DeBrusk. Star goalie Jeremy Swayman is also an restricted free agent and due for a nice raise, while the Bruins will explore trade options with netminder Linus Ullmark.

So Marchand will have to wait a bit for his offer. But at some point, it sounds like both parties will strike a deal that makes sure Marchand spends his entire career in Boston.