Brad Knighton announces retirement, will now coach at Revolution Academy

FOXBORO -- Brad Knighton played for the New England Revolution longer than anyone else in the club's history. The goalkeeper announced his retirement on Wednesday, but Knighton's time with the Revs will continue.

The 37-year-old, who spent 12 of his 16 MLS seasons with the Revolution, will remain with New England as he begins a career in coaching. Knighton will take over as the Revolution Academy's Under-17 Head Coach, the club announced Wednesday.

"I am thankful and fortunate to have spent 16 years living my dream of playing professional soccer. I am especially grateful to the Revolution, the Kraft family, and the entire New England community for their support during my 12 years in Foxborough," Knighton said in a statement. "New England has become home for me and my family. I am excited to remain with this club as I begin my next chapter as a coach. I cannot wait to begin working alongside Curt Onalfo, Rob Becerra, and the rest of the staff to help develop the next generations of Revolution players."

As one door closes, another door opens. I can’t wait to get started on the next chapter of my journey with @NERevsAcademy. Thank you to Brian, Curt, and Rob for giving me an opportunity within this great organization. Now let’s get to work! 🔴⚪️🔵📈💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/hQqZTmIVkP — Brad Knighton (@bbknighton) January 4, 2023

Knighton's MLS career began in 2007 when New England signed him as an undrafted free agent out of UNC-Wilmington. He posted a career record of 33-29-20 in MLS action, including a 21-20-14 record with the Revs.

During his time in New England, Knighton helped the Revolution reach two MLS Cup Finals -- in 2007 and 2014 -- and helped the club win its first Supporters' Shield title in 2021. Knighton was also a big factor in New England's run to the 2016 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Final, starting four matches in the tournament.

Knighton retires ranking fourth in Revolution history in goals against average (1.70), save percentage (66.9), and winning percentage (.509). He was also very well known for his work in the community and was the 2022 Revolution Humanitarian of the Year for his work with Special Olympics Massachusetts and the Revolution Unified Team.

Now, Knighton will lead New England's Under-17s in MLS NEXT competition.