Boxford brush fire sparked by embers from woodstove
BOXFORD -- The Boxford Fire Department is reminding residents to safely get rid of ashes from wood burning or pellet stoves after a fire this weekend.
According to the department, a brush fire was sparked by embers from a woodstove that reignited.
"Luckily this fire was caught quickly and we were able to contain the spread to a small area," a Facebook post said.
Ashes should be placed in a metal can and stored outside away from the home.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.