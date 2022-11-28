Watch CBS News
Boxford brush fire sparked by embers from woodstove

BOXFORD -- The Boxford Fire Department is reminding residents to safely get rid of ashes from wood burning or pellet stoves after a fire this weekend. 

According to the department, a brush fire was sparked by embers from a woodstove that reignited. 

"Luckily this fire was caught quickly and we were able to contain the spread to a small area," a Facebook post said. 

Ashes should be placed in a metal can and stored outside away from the home. 

November 28, 2022

