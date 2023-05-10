Missing Plymouth man's body pulled from New Hampshire lake

STRAFFORD, N.H. – A Massachusetts man's body was recovered from a New Hampshire lake after he went fishing and never returned home.

New Hampshire Fish and Game officials said Allan Schuh of Plymouth was fishing in Strafford, N.H. on Bow Lake Tuesday. His wife reported him missing when he did not return.

Rescue crews searched for Schuh until nightfall on Tuesday, but suspended the search due to darkness.

Wednesday around 10 a.m., Schuh's body was recovered in eight feet of water about 15 feet from shore. Fish and Game said he was not wearing a life jacket.

The cause of Schuh's death remains under investigation.