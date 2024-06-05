Watch CBS News
Driver killed as burning SUV crashes through fence, falls 40 feet onto road in Boston

By Beth Germano

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON - A driver was killed in a horrifying crash in Boston Wednesday morning as their burning SUV smashed through a chain link fence and fell 40 feet onto a road below.

Car on fire before crash

It happened around 10 a.m. in Widett Circle near Interstate 93. The car was on fire when it went through a fence on the Massachusetts Avenue connector and landed on the exit 16 off ramp from the expressway, according to Boston Fire Commissioner Paul Burke.

i93-car-fire-1920x1080.jpg
The driver of this car was killed when it crashed through a fence and fell 40 feet to the road below in Boston, June 5, 2024. Michael Tobin

"We're fortunate that there was no car underneath when it came down from the overpass, that it didn't hit another vehicle," Burke said, adding that "there's nothing left" of the SUV.

Driver not identified

The chief said they have not been able to determine if the driver was a man or a woman. There's no word yet on what caused the fire or the crash.

"Basically, we just heard a crash, I thought it was just a crash maybe on the bridge or something. And then we come over here for coffee time and we just see a bunch of smoke," construction worker Moises Valencia told WBZ-TV. 

"We were just looking at smoke. We thought the railroad tires were on fire or a building was on fire, something like that. It wasn't until the smoke cleared we saw something fell off the bridge."

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.

Beth Germano
germano628.jpg

Emmy award-winning Beth Germano is a general assignment reporter for WBZ-TV News.  Born and raised in Massachusetts, Germano has been a New England-based reporter for more than 15 years.  She joined WBZ-TV as a freelance reporter in 1996 after reporting for several local television stations including WCVB-TV, New England Cable News, Monitor Cable Channel, WLVI-TV, and WGBH-TV.

First published on June 5, 2024 / 1:00 PM EDT

