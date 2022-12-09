To Do List: Disney On Ice, Army-Navy football fundraiser, festive holiday market

By Jordyn Jagolinzer WBZ-TV

BOSTON - This weekend and in the upcoming weeks ahead you can check out a festive holiday market, take in a live theater performance, and feel the magic of the season with Disney characters on ice.

DISNEY ON ICE

Watch your favorite Disney stories come to life through world-class ice skating. The show brings a world of enchantment with everyone's favorite Disney characters to the Agganis Arena this December for an unforgettable family experience.

If you can't make it before the new year, the show will return for winter vacation in February.

disneyonice.com

When: Dec. 22-Jan 2

Where: Agganis Arena

Cost: Tickets at disneyonice.com

ARMY-NAVY FOOTBALL LUNCHEON

It's the 19th annual Army-Navy Football Luncheon fundraiser this weekend. On Saturday watch the 123rd Army-Navy football game while raising money for a good cause at the Scoreboard sports bar in Woburn.

Enjoy lunch, auctions and a raffle - all to support Massachusetts children of fallen and deployed troops this holiday season through Operation Santa.

ahernfoundation.org

When: Dec. 10

Where: Scoreboard in Woburn

Cost: $50

WHITE PINE HOLIDAY MARKET

Enjoy a two-day holiday market at the Barrel House Z brewery in Weymouth. Finish your gift shopping with local vendors while enjoying music. Santa will even be making a stop!

barrelhousez.net

When: Dec. 10 and Dec. 11 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: 95 Woodrock Road in Weymouth

Cost: Free

MIDWINTER REVELS

Take a step back 100 years ago with the Midwinter Revels show happening at Harvard University's historic Sanders Theatre in Cambridge. The 13 performances kick off December 16 and will share tales from Ellis Island, exploring the dynamics between Irish, Jewish and Mexican cultures in the 1920s.

Don't miss one of Boston's most cherished holiday productions!

revels.org/midwinter

When: Dec. 16- Dec. 28

Where: 45 Quincy St. in Cambridge

Cost: Tickets $45-$105 (adults) $20-$80 (youth)