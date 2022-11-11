Watch CBS News
To Do List: Boston Comedy Festival, Berklee Middle Eastern festival, Kids film festival

By: Jordyn Jagolinzer

By: Jordyn Jagolinzer

BOSTON -- This weekend and upcoming week, you can enjoy comedy festival, a Middle Eastern festival, AND a film festival. It's all a part of our To Do List!

BEST OF THE BOSTON COMEDY FESTIVAL

If you're looking for laughs, the Best of Boston Comedy Festival is the place to be this weekend.

The iconic festival includes stand up from New England's own Corey Rodrigues and Kate Sisk, and features comedian Jim McCue and host Bethany Van Delft. Check it out at the Somerville Theatre this Saturday at 8 p.m.

When: Best of the Boston Comedy Festival 
Where: Somerville Theater, 55 Davis Square, Somerville
Cost: $25 each

BERKLEE MIDDLE EASTERN FESTIVAL 

On Tuesday, Berklee will hold its annual Middle Eastern Festival. The event features musicians from the Middle East, the Balkans, and the Mediterranean, showcasing the musical traditions of those regions. The show starts at 8 p.m. at the Berklee Performance Center in Boston. 

When: Tuesday, Nov. 15, 8pm
Where: Berklee Performance Center, 136 Massachusetts Avenue, Boston
Cost: Admission $15–20 in advance / $20–25 day of show (Discounted admission with Berklee ID: Free-$5 in advance / $5-10 day of show)

BOSTON INTERNATIONAL KIDS FILM FESTIVAL

Celebrate the arts and the future generation of creators at the 10th annual Boston International Kids Film Festival. It kicks off on the 18th, and over three days, you'll find workshops, panel discussions, and nearly 80 films created by kids across a dozen different countries.

When: Nov. 18-20
Where: Mosesian Center for the Arts in Watertown
Cost: Individual Tickets (Adult/Teen - $16 in advance, $19 at the door; Child Under 12 - $12 in advance, $14 at the door; Festival passes begin at $55 (for 12 and under)

