Torrential rain could cause more flooding in New England Friday

By Terry Eliasen, WBZ-TV Meteorologist, Executive Weather Producer

BOSTON - The WBZ Weather Team is issuing a NEXT Weather Alert.

Friday is expected to be a very wet and unsettled weather day, nearly from start to finish.

The heaviest rain is likely to come in the afternoon and evening.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

The threat of severe thunderstorms is not as high as it has been during our last few alert events, however, there is a chance of a few severe thunderstorms on Friday.

We are most concerned about some additional localized flooding and torrential rainfall. Some areas could receive upward of an inch or two of water in a relatively short period of time.

The Weather Prediction Center has placed just about the entire region in a "marginal" risk for excessive rainfall on Friday. This may be upgraded in the days ahead.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

Many of our weather models are pointing toward a very wet PM commute Friday.

The heaviest rain should tend to slide south later Friday night and we expect that by Saturday morning, most, if not all, of the rains will be offshore.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

The weekend is looking spectacular! Lowering humidity once again and lots of sunshine!