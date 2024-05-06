Big weather changes in the forecast for Massachusetts after warm and sunny start to week

BOSTON - We have a great couple of days to start the week, but after that, the forecast for Massachusetts doesn't look so good.

Beautiful start to the week

Monday will feature a mix of sun and clouds, with highs generally in the low to mid-70s with a risk of a brief afternoon shower.

But Tuesday is the PICK OF THE WEEK! In fact, we are calling it a WINNER!

Temperatures will be a bit cooler at the immediate coastline. There may even be a few towns that touch 80 degrees well inland.

Stormy weather the second half of the week

BIG changes are coming on Wednesday and the remainder of the week. The weather turns very unsettled for several days.

Expect some showers each day from Wednesday through Saturday. Wednesday's highs will be about 20 degrees cooler than Tuesday's.

Biggest storm of the week

The biggest and most organized storm of the week arrives Thursday night and Friday. This timeframe looks like a washout, with periods of rain and very chilly northeast winds. On Friday, highs may be stuck in the 40s in some areas.

Disruptions over the weekend

Quick weekend check: The storm will be pulling away Friday night, but likely not fast enough to prevent some clouds and lingering showers during the day Saturday. This is NOT welcome news for those with graduations and proms this weekend.

Sunday has a better chance of staying dry, but we'll have more on this later in the week.