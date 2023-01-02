Despite near record warmth to start new year, rain, cold and ice will return later this week

By Terry Eliasen, WBZ-TV Meteorologist, Executive Weather Producer

BOSTON - Happy First Monday of 2023! We are picking up 2023 right where we left off in 2022, warm and wet.

First things first - a quick check back at the entire year of 2022 in Boston shows that the city finished in the top ten in both driest year and warmest year on record.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

Looking ahead to January, which, on average, is our coldest month of the year, it's hard to believe last January we had more than 3 feet of snow in Boston!

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

As of now, we do not see any major snow storms in our near future, but, despite the near record warmth to start the new year, there is some wintry precipitation in the forecast this week.

Wednesday is tricky. Parts of the area will be quite warm, nearing 60 degrees (the record for the day in Boston is 63 and 58 in Worcester). However, there will be colder air leaking southward from Canada. The big question right now is how fast does it get here?

There is no doubt that the precipitation coming on Tuesday and most of Wednesday will be plain old rain.

But, late in the day on Wednesday, the cold air begins to arrive from north to south. Overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning, the rain will begin to mix with and change over to sleet and freezing rain well to the northwest of Boston.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

Temperatures will continue to drop on Thursday, pushing the freezing line even farther south. The precipitation will be much lighter than it was earlier on Wednesday, however there should be enough left over to cause some minor ice accumulation and tricky travel, especially northwest of Boston.

As the whole storm systems starts to pull away on Thursday night and Friday, we get even colder. This could lead to a light snow accumulation on parts of the area before all is said and done.

All in all, a very messy week and a tricky forecast. Timing the temperature drop and waves of precipitation will be vitally important as the week progresses. Stay tuned for frequent updates on WBZ-TV, CBSBoston.com and CBS News Boston!