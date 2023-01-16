Messy late week storm to bring rain and snow

By Terry Eliasen, WBZ-TV Meteorologist, Executive Weather Producer

BOSTON -- After a chilly morning, the sunshine returns on Tuesday! Temperatures will respond quite well, spiking into the upper 40s in the afternoon. This is about 10 degrees above the average highs for mid-January.

Wednesday will be another quiet, mild day and we may even nick 50 degrees in some locations. Needless to say, just about all of the snow on the ground right now will be gone in a few days.

Then, we come to our NEXT big thing.

CBS Boston Graphic

Another messy-mix-type storm will arrive Thursday afternoon and peak overnight. Early indications are that the predominant precipitation type will be rain with this storm, especially in eastern and southeastern Massachusetts.

The farther north and west you live (and the farther up in elevation), the better chance you get some mixing with sleet or snow, particularly at the onset.

CBS Boston Graphic

The heaviest precipitation should taper off during Friday morning, although, there could be some additional, light rain and snow during the day Friday.

High confidence of plowable snow for the next system starting late Thursday for areas north of the MA Pike. Lower odds in SE Mass with this one. Will be updating as we get closer. #wbz pic.twitter.com/XDkuqkciyy — Eric Fisher (@ericfisher) January 16, 2023

Not expecting any significant snow accumulations in southern New England at this point, but parts of New Hampshire, Vermont, and Maine could see several inches. More on this to come in the next 24-48 hours!