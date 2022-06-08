Downpours, street flooding will slow down morning commute

By Terry Eliasen, Meteorologist, WBZ-TV Executive Weather Producer

BOSTON – The WBZ Weather Team is issuing a NEXT Weather Alert for downpours early Wednesday.

It has been a little bit since we had a good old fashion downpour, but the timing will make for a slow morning commute in some areas.

CBS Boston Graphic

The heaviest rain will occur between 5 a.m. and 11 a.m. The heaviest rain will peak around 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. in most of eastern Massachusetts and between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. over extreme southeastern Massachusetts.

While we don't anticipate any severe thunderstorms Wednesday, there certainly could be some embedded thunderstorms within the area of rain.

CBS Boston Graphic

Also, the heavy downpours will likely cause some localized street flooding. This will be short-lived, with the heaviest rain lasting only an hour or two.

CBS Boston Graphic

In many ways this is some welcome news. Much of eastern Massachusetts is currently in a "moderate drought."

Very little rain fall in the last several weeks.

CBS Boston Graphic

If you include the rainfall forecast on Thursday as well, we could be in for 1-2 inches or more of rain in some parts of our area.

