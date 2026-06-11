Boston area weather forecast has high heat, oppressive humidity and storm threats through Friday

High heat, oppressive humidity and a few thunderstorms are all in the weather forecast for the Boston area through Friday evening, so the WBZ-TV Weather Team has issued a NEXT Weather Alert.

High temperatures on Thursday will generally range from 90-to-95 degrees away from the immediate Massachusetts coast.

Hot spots include the Merrimack Valley as well as most of Worcester, Middlesex, Essex and Norfolk counties. Southern New Hampshire will also see highs well into the 90s, again away from the immediate coast.

It will be a very warm and muggy night with very little relief. Many towns will not drop below 70 degrees.

We will see similar high temperatures on Friday, perhaps with a degree or two added on. There will likely be a fairly significant sea breeze in the afternoon and evening that could penetrate well inland, bringing some relief.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

Dew points will remain close to 70 degrees through most of Friday, making the airmass feel oppressively hot.

This will raise the "feels-like" temperatures to between 95 and 100 degrees, prompting a heat advisory from the National Weather Service.

WBZ-TV graphic. CBS Boston

The Boston area will get a major shot of relief this weekend as dew points are forecast to drop into the 50s across much of the state.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

The Storms Prediction Center has placed central and eastern Massachusetts in a "general" thunderstorm risk for Thursday and in a "marginal" to "slight" risk on Friday.

While we don't not anticipate any significant or organized severe weather over the next two days, there remains a chance of a few storms nearing severe criteria.

Stay tuned to WBZ-TV and CBS News Boston for updated weather forecasts if you have outdoor plans either Thursday or Friday afternoon and evening.