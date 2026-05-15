Boston University student charged with stalking after allegedly threatening students, staff

A Boston University student was arraigned on Friday for allegedly threatening students and staff at the school.

Prosecutors said it began in January when 29-year-old Maximillien Sajous was informed by the school that he owed $20,000 in tuition.

"He found issue with that," one of the prosecutors said in court.

Sajous sent around 200 emails to the university, which included threats, according to court documents. BU reached out to Sajous about his mental health, but did not hear back.

On March 22, Sajous then allegedly posted a series of photos to Instagram Stories, which included photos of Boston University's Nickerson Field, a sharpshooter range in Virginia, and a screenshot from the movie "Boys In The Hood," directly before a drive-by shooting took place.

Prosecutors said that Sajous also trespassed on BU properties. The school requested a wellness check at his residence in Chelsea, but Sajous was not home at the time, and police said the large pile of mail indicated he hadn't been there in a while.

Sajous then began to email several BU officials, including Dean of Students Jason Campbell-Foster and Associate Dean Geraldine Muir, at 12:12 a.m. EST on April 23.

Court documents show that the email read, "If you see any report that I killed myself, I most definitely did not. If you see any report that I overdosed, I most definitely did not. If you see a report that I killed anyone else, such as Gerry Muir.... Jason Campbell-Foster, ....or others, I most definitely did not."

Boston University Police located Sajous using his cellphone, which showed he was in Hong Kong at the time. That same day, he allegedly called BU and asked to speak to Campbell-Foster, who was not available. He then asked if the dean was home or on campus. Sajous refused to leave a message or speak to anyone else, court documents showed.

Sajous then allegedly emailed Muir with a screenshot of an apartment complex and apartment number where he believed she lived. Muir reported it to the police, saying she feared for her safety and said that Sajous had tried to contact her brother the month before. He allegedly posted another set of photos on Instagram, which included Dean Campbell-Foster with his husband and child alongside a throwing-up emoji. He also posted a Google search asking if Luigi Mangione was a hero, and an image of a target practice that was geo-tagged as Brookline.

He also allegedly posted a criminal record for another man, Jason Campbell-Foster, with the text "Jason, you will learn to never mess with a Sajous in your life...." and tagged Boston University, "This is who ya'll hired?"

Prosecutors said that Sajous then traveled from China to Paris, France, at some point, where he asked the U.S. Embassy for help flying back to Boston because he had run out of money.

He has been charged with stalking, threatening to commit a crime, and criminal harassment. He will be held until he is due back in court on May 21.

WBZ-TV has reached out to Boston University but has not heard back.