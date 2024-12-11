Boston tunnel flooded after storm brings heavy rain, wind

BOSTON - Torrential rain and strong wind gusts caused problems across Massachusetts on Wednesday.

Drivers were dealing with flooding in the Ted Williams Tunnel Wednesday night. MassDOT said a pump failed and debris clogged the drains. Traffic was diverted while crews worked to fix it.

More than two inches of rain fell in Boston on Wednesday. Video from the tunnel shows cars driving slowly through several inches of water.

There are reports of downed trees across the area including in Brighton, where a tree fell on a car. It happened on Chestnut Hill Ave. near Chiswick Road. The car's back windshield was shattered, but nobody was hurt.

Water puddled up on roadways across the state. Heavy pockets of rain led to several crashes on the Mass. Pike.

Hundreds of Commuter Rail riders were stranded during the storm due to power line issues. Passengers on several lines were impacted.

Delays at Logan Airport

At Boston's Logan Airport, a sea of orange and red. The airport reporting roughly 400 delayed and 100 canceled flights on Wednesday.

Passengers arriving to Boston during the storm say they were warned by the flight crews of a turbulent landing.

"The winds were pretty high. We were delayed 30 minutes, and it was pretty bumpy coming in," said passenger Allison Basore.

Snowport closed due to rain

From the airport to the Snowport. With just two weeks until Christmas, the popular shopping hub in Boston's Seaport was forced to close due to the weather. The small businesses secured their belongings inside in anticipation of those strong wind gusts.