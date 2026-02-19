Team USA gold medal women's ice hockey win inspires young girls in Boston, "I want to be in the Olympics"

Young ice hockey players in Boston are feeling inspired by Team USA's gold medal win at the Winter Olympics on Thursday.

"I thought it was really good," said nine-year-old Leighton Burns.

Just hours before Burns stepped onto the ice for her own hockey game in West Roxbury, she was sitting in front of her television to watch the U.S. team go up against Canada.

"I got a little nervous when Canada scored, and then we couldn't score, but then we scored in the third period, and I was really happy. My favorite [player] is probably Abbey Murphy. She is really good and I think I want to step up like she did and play like she did."

The win saw Boston Fleet's own Megan Keller score the game-winning goal in overtime. The shot acted as rocket fuel for girls on the Dorchester and Parkway co-ed hockey teams.

"I like seeing how they play," said Maggie Cikacz. "Especially as a goalie. I like watching them play so I can get more tips."

For many, this win served as an "if you can see it, you can dream it" moment, giving them a view of what's possible if you work hard to be your best.

"I feel like it's just cool because I want to be in the Olympics, so it's cool to see it so that I can learn from it," Aoife McMoran said.

McMoran is already serving as an inspiration herself at just 11 years old. Her little sister Ailish watches her every move.

"I like watching my sister," said Ailish. "She is really good at hockey, just like the Olympic players. I think she will be in the Olympics just like she wants to be."