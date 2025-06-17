Boston student remains stuck in Israel as conflict with Iran escalates

Airstrikes leave US students with plans to study in Israel up in the air

As the Israel and Iran conflict escalates, Boston-Needham native Naomi Carr-Gloth is one of many foreign students stuck in Israel as the airspace remains closed.

Boston-Needham native stuck in Israel

"It was really scary when one missile hit a five-minute walk from me. It was this huge explosion, and it was terrifying. Probably the scariest thing I've ever gone through," Carr-Gloth said. She is in Tel Aviv as part of an internship program that has just been cancelled for safety concerns.

"We're sort of stuck. The program is over, but our program is working hard to get us out of the country, back to the U.S., as soon as possible," Carr-Gloth said.

She arrived in Israel in May as part of a 10-day birthright trip. She stayed with friends and family until her Ohio State University internship program started in June. Now that the internship is canceled, the program has moved all the students south of Tel Aviv to a safer area. Right now, she's not sure when she will be able to fly out.

"Obviously, it's scary, but, you know, I have family and friends here who have been going through these things for years - especially since Oct. 7," she said.

Travel advisory for Israel

This week, the State Department raised its travel advisory for Israel to Level 4, the highest level, and warned U.S. citizens not to travel to the country.

Eighteen-year-old Naomi Stoll just graduated from Gann Academy in Waltham and plans to do a gap year in Jerusalem to be part of a 10-month Torah study program to deepen her knowledge of Jewish text and to volunteer.

Stoll just returned from Israel last month as part of her senior trip. If allowed, she plans to go back in August. "Of course, I am nervous because ballistic missiles are being, like, shot at the country which I am going to, but I can't live my life in fear. I'm hoping and praying for peace," she said.

Both women said their love for Israel runs deep and they wouldn't change their experiences, no matter how unsettling things are right now.

