After Bruins and Celtics knocked from playoffs, disappointed fans turn to struggling Red Sox: "I'm holding out hope"

Boston sports fans are dusting themselves off and wiping away their tears after playoff-ending games by both the Bruins and the Celtics over the weekend, and an extremely rocky start for the Red Sox.

At Fenway Park on Sunday, fans were hoping to have something to cheer about as the Red Sox took on the Houston Astros.

"Very sad, and I think if they're Red Sox fans aggravated with how everything is going," Alyssa Borden of East Taunton said before the game when asked about the mindset of Boston sports fans.

Zac Paretchen said he watched the entire Celtics season finale, which was a Game 7 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers, during his senior prom.

"I was watching the Celtics last night at prom actually. I was having a rough time," he said, adding that he was even watching during the slow songs.

Fans said they feel deflated because they thought the Celtics would go much further into the playoffs.

"I was hoping for that, so if the Red Sox lost a game at least you had that to look forward to. Now you just hope that we can get it together," Borden said, just before the Red Sox lost yet another game at Fenway Park, this time to the Astros in extra innings. "It's a long season. It's the beginning of May. I'm holding out hope."

Despite a tough stretch of results on the field, the ice, and the hardwood, fans say they're still going to show up for their teams.

"You're going to represent Boston no matter what. Even though Jayson [Tatum] was injured or whatever happened to him last night, we should have won," Rafael Caminero said. "Boston's always going to be the champions no matter what. We are the champions, the champion city."