18-year-old woman shot in Boston's Seaport right after her high school graduation
BOSTON - An 18-year-old woman was wounded in a shooting in Boston's Seaport Thursday, just after graduating from high school. Boston police are still looking for the gunman.
It happened just before noon near the corner of Pier 4 Boulevard and Northern Avenue. The woman, who has not been identified, was rushed to the hospital with what police called "non-life-threatening gunshot injuries."
Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox said the young woman graduated from Boston Collaborative High School Thursday morning. He said the shooting "did not occur at a graduation. It did occur at another scene, a location that was not part of the graduation."
"We believe this was not a random event," Cox told reporters. "We are still investigating this."
They are looking for a man, but did not release a description of him yet.
"To say this is an unfortunate incident would be an understatement," said Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden. "This is a tragedy, this should not happen."
Witnesses told WBZ-TV there was a graduation party in the area and they saw a woman get out of a car holding her stomach. People rushed in to help her and then police arrived.
Witnesses said they saw someone in a cap and gown running away from scene.
"High school students attending a graduation on a beautiful day like today shouldn't have to have that day marked with a shooting taking place," said Hayden.
No other information is available at this point in the investigation.