Man accused in deadly Boston hit-and-run allegedly confronted victims

A Boston man who prosecutors say is homeless is being held on $150,000 bail for allegedly striking two sisters in a Roxbury crosswalk the night of January 18, killing one of them.

"How can you be so evil?" asked Carlee Wilkinson, the sister of Taylor Wilkinson after hearing the excruciating details of how they were struck, Taylor later dying from her injuries. "How can anybody be that heartless? It just leaves me to question the humanity of this person," said Carlee Wilkinson.

The person allowed to shield his face in court is 36-year-old Christopher Baker who faces manslaughter among other charges including leaving the scene of an accident and assault and battery with dangerous weapon. Prosecutors say he stole the Mercedes SUV involved in the fatal crash from a Seaport garage.

Witness says suspect confronted sisters

Surveillance cameras captured his movements earlier that day. Not only did he allegedly strike the sisters, but witnesses say he got out of the vehicle and confronted them.

"One witness did state that the operator walked back to the crosswalk where Carlee Wilkinson was laying and stated to her, 'You stupid (expletive), why did you cross the street?'" said prosecutor Lynn Feigenbaum.

She says before Baker took off, he inflicted even more pain. "The suspect motor vehicle then accelerates over Miss Taylor Wilkinson causing further injury," Feigenbaum said.

Fingerprint match on SUV

Based on a tip, Boston police later recovered the SUV at a Whole Foods supermarket almost two miles away.

Cameras at the store allegedly captured Baker going into the store wearing the distinctive black clothing and yellow and black sneakers prosecutors say several cameras throughout the investigation caught him wearing.

Prosecutors said Christopher Baker stole an SUV from a Seaport garage before a fatal hit and run crash in Roxbury. CBS Boston

His arrest after more than three weeks brings only some relief to the heartbroken family. "It was just happy tears that he was finally arrested," Carlee said. "Also crying that this happened because of him."

Prosecutors say a fingerprint lifted from the SUV matches Baker who has a long list of offenses including jail time for firearms charges.

Taylor Wilkinson's family is frustrated they couldn't see his face in court. "That's just a person being a coward, why not just show your face and let the family know that you're sorry," said Carlee Wilkinson.