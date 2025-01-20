Family of college student killed in Boston hit-and-run crash calls for justice

BOSTON - The family of a college student killed in a hit-and-run crash in Boston is calling for justice.

"I heard screeching," said Carlee Wilkinson. She was out for a walk Saturday night to pick up mozzarella sticks with her sister Taylor, at a restaurant a short distance from their house.

"The minute I turned my head the car was right in front of me. And I tried to pull Taylor back so she wouldn't get hit," Carlee said.

Taylor Wilkinson was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Roxbury. CBS Boston

Taylor was struck, and - according to witnesses - dragged by the small SUV. Its driver later drove away. Taylor died at the hospital a short time later. As of Monday evening, no arrests have been made.

Carlee is bruised, has scratches and Steri-Strips on her face, and her foot is in a boot. But the physical pain is nothing compared to her emotional grief. "Me and my sister took a leave from college," she explained through tears. "It hurts so bad."

Boston police investigate SUV

Boston police were looking for what they described as a recent year model, small, dark, Mercedes SUV.

On Monday, they investigated and recovered a dark 2024 Mercedes SUV in the parking lot of Whole Foods at 348 Harrison Avenue. Boston police are investigating whether the car is related to the crash.

Taylor Wilkinson, 20, was a beloved twin sister, little sister, and daughter, her family tells WBZ. She was a Fisher College student and cheerleader, who cheered for games in which her sister Tyler played basketball. She had dreams of becoming a fashion designer.

Boston police investigate a Mercedes SUV in a Whole Foods parking lot. CBS Boston

"This is an unimaginable loss, and our hearts go out to her family, friends, and all who had the privilege of knowing and loving her," wrote Fisher College President Steven Rich in a statement. "As a sophomore pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Management with a concentration in Fashion Merchandising, she was a bright and valued presence in our college. Her absence will be especially felt by her twin sister, Tyler, who is also a member of our Fisher family."

Family pleads for help finding driver

Carlee, who was with Taylor that night, told WBZ they looked both ways a number of times before crossing busy Washington Street on the South End-Roxbury line where there is no crosswalk. She said the screeching of the car seemed to come from nowhere.

The family is devastated. "Me, her, and Tyler were like the three musketeers. We had each other's backs. Just a beautiful, beautiful soul," Carlee said.

Her mother, Carmen, fought tears as she pleaded for help. "I miss my baby," she cried. "Please, please everyone. Help me to find the guy, find him, please."

Boston police have not named any suspects. Carlee Wilkinson's message for the person who killed her sister and drove away: "Rot in hell please. You already took a life that was loved by its community. Just turn yourself in please."