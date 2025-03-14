Former Dimock employee worries layoffs will hurt Roxbury community

The Dimock Health Center in Roxbury has laid off 21 workers and instituted a hiring freeze, citing financial challenges as the primary reason.

A life-changing moment

Laquetta Pearson walked into her job as a financial counselor at the Dimock Health Center on Thursday morning only to face a life-changing moment. She was one of the 21 layoffs.

"I walked in and there was a red folder, which was my termination, my severance package, my unemployment papers and a check," Pearson said.

In just three minutes, her world came crashing down. "They told me, unfortunately, we have to let you go. Without a reason," Pearson recalled. She claims the company had her escorted around the building and ultimately outside by security.

Dimock Health Center is cutting costs

A spokesperson from Dimock explained that the decision was part of an effort to address financial strain caused by rising costs and policy changes. "Mission-based organizations nationwide are facing severe financial strain due to rising costs and policy changes. To ensure financial stability, Dimock must align expenses with revenue," the center said.

For Pearson, this was an unexpected change that hit hard. Less than a year ago, the mother of five was experiencing homelessness, but after working at Dimock, in November, she was able to secure housing and was starting to feel stable.

Now, with no job, she worries about her family's future. "I have to figure something out so that I can keep the place and don't become homeless again," Pearson said.

Impacts on Roxbury community

She's also deeply concerned for the Black community in Roxbury that she served. "The face of the community is my face. We're not going to be there anymore. ... For them to be able to connect with something familiar to them, where are they going to go now? We're not there."

Though Pearson's future is uncertain, she remains resilient. If the last year has taught her anything, she says it's to "Never put all your eggs in one basket. You save, you do what you have to do, and when times like this hit, you can still survive. And that's what we're doing. We're going to survive."