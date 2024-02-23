Severely burned cat found in Boston, MSPCA looking for his family

BOSTON - A cat found in a Boston parking lot with severe burns is now being treated by the MSPCA, which is looking to reunite him with his family.

The MSPCA said the cat, who they're calling Dusty, was found by a Stop & Shop employee on American Legion Highway in Roslindale on Feb. 11. The employee called Boston Animal Control, who had her bring Dusty to the MSPCA's emergency facility in Jamaica Plain.

Dusty, who is 10 months old, was found with burn wounds all over his body.

"When it's cold out, cats on the street often climb in wheel wells or under car hoods to stay warm, so it's possible that Dusty was hurt when an engine was started by a driver who didn't even know he was there," Dr. Rebecca Fellman, a member of Dusty's treatment team, said in a statement.

Dusty was found in a Stop & Shop parking lot in Roslindale. MSPCA-Angell

Dusty's recovery is expected to take weeks and he may need one of his legs amputated. The MSPCA is accepting donations for his care, which is expected to cost up to $5,000.

The MSPCA is also looking for Dusty's family. Anyone with information is asked to call the Boston Adoption Center at 617-522-5055. If no owners are found, Dusty will be available for adoption when he recovers.