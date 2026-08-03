Red Sox trade Marcelo Mayer to Giants for pitcher Erik Miller

The Boston Red Sox traded infielder Marcelo Mayer to the San Francisco Giants for left-handed relief pitcher Erik Miller and minor-league outfielder Carlos Gutierrez before the MLB trade deadline on Monday.

Mayer, 23, was the fourth overall pick in the 2021 draft. He played 70 games with the Red Sox this season and is currently on the injured list with a bone stress reaction to the left ulna. His rookie season last year was cut short when he underwent surgery on his right wrist.

This season, Mayer is hitting .220 (45-for-205) with 19 runs scored, 10 doubles, three home runs, and 22 RBI. He made 39 starts at second base and 20 at shortstop.

Red Sox acquire Erik Miller

Miller, 28, has made 38 appearances for the Giants this season, going 2-0 with 10 holds, four saves, 45 strikeouts, and a 2.76 ERA.

Erik Miller #68 of the San Francisco Giants pitches against the San Diego Padres during the eighth inning at Petco Park on August 2, 2026 in San Diego, California. Meg McLaughlin / Getty Images

Beginning on June 19, Miller has made 14 consecutive scoreless appearances, tossing 13 innings over that span while recording a 0.85 WHIP and .143 opponent batting average (6-for-42). Miller was originally selected by the Philadelphia Phillies in the fourth round of the 2019 draft.

Gutierrez, 21, is the Giants' No. 24 prospect, according to "Baseball America."

Red Sox at trade deadline

Earlier on Monday, the Red Sox acquired Baltimore Orioles catchers Adley Rutschman and Jake Rogers in exchange for catcher Carlos Narváez, minor league right-handed pitchers Anthony Eyanson and Kyson Witherspoon, and minor league outfielder Enddy Azocar.

The Red Sox also traded right-handed pitcher Tyler Uberstine to the Atlanta Braves for outfielder Eli White.