Adley Rutschman traded from Baltimore Orioles to Boston Red Sox in MLB deadline day deal, report says

The Boston Red Sox have reportedly traded for Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman just ahead of the MLB trade deadline.

ESPN's Jeff Passan first reported on the move that sends the three-time All-Star to Boston. Passan also reported that the Red Sox are sending top pitching prospect Anthony Eyanson to Baltimore as part of the deal.

Rutschman was the top overall pick in the 2019 MLB Draft. He is currently on the injured list with a left wrist issue and hasn't played since July 18.

If healthy, Rutschman should be an offensive upgrade for Boston at the catcher's spot. The Red Sox have hit the fewest home runs in baseball at the catcher's spot, with just five so far from that position this year.

Rutschman is also considered one of the best defensive catchers in baseball, excelling at framing pitches and throwing out base stealers.

Rutschman is due to be an unrestricted free agent in 2028.

Boston has been the hottest team in baseball, going 23-3 since July 3. They just came off a three-game sweep of the Los Angeles Dodgers.