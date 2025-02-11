Red Sox Spring Training questions: Will Roman Anthony, Kristian Campbell make roster?

BOSTON -- It's back to work for the Boston Red Sox. Spring Training is officially upon us as pitchers and catchers report for duty in Fort Myers, Florida on Tuesday. They'll have their first workout on Wednesday, with the first full-squad workout set for Monday, Feb. 17.

Most players have been at the team's facilities and gotten an early jump on the 2025 season. And after Craig Breslow added a pair of solid arms to the rotation in Garrett Crochet and Walker Buehler, there is hope that Alex Cora's club will compete for a playoff spot for the first time in four years.

But we're a long way off from October, and we still have some questions about the 2025 Boston Red Sox. Some big questions, in fact.

Some of those inquires are of the entertaining variety, with a pair of bright prospects flirting with stardom. Others are legit questions on how this team expects to compete this year.

With the new season upon us, here are a few things we're wondering about the 2025 Boston Red Sox.

Roman Anthony and Kristian Campbell

The majority of fans cannot wait to see the kids break into the big leagues, and it's hard to blame them. But are the kids ready?

They might be. Anthony is the top prospect in baseball for a reason, possessing all the tools to be an absolute stud in the Majors. Campbell was the Minor League Player of the Year last season, and could be in Boston sooner than Anthony.

Anthony has a handful of players blocking him in the outfield, and he won't be brought up unless he's going to play every day. So he may not make the Opening Day roster.

But a late April call-up isn't out of the question, since that would push back his eligibility for arbitration another year. Some teams like to take advantage of that loophole, so we'll see if Breslow (and ownership) is in that camp.

Campbell has a much clearer path as a potential second basemen (more of that shortly), and his bat looked ready for the big leagues last season. No matter if he was in Double-A or Triple-A, Campbell swung a hot bat in 2024. After 40 games for High-A Greenville, Campbell hit .362 with eight homers and 17 doubles over 56 games for the Double-A SeaDogs. He hit just .286 in 19 games for the WooSox, but had a .412 OBP (drawing 13 walks while striking out 18 times) and clubbed four homers and a pair of doubles.

Overall, Campbell slashed .330/.439/.558 to go with 20 home runs, 32 doubles, 77 RBI, and 94 runs scored over 115 games last season. And the Red Sox might have a spot waiting for him on Opening Day.

Who will play second base for the Red Sox?

Let's start this section with a little trivia. How many different players did the Red Sox play at second base in 2024?

Take a second to think that one through. Need a hint? They hit double digits.

The Red Sox started 11 different players at second base last year. Yes, 11 players. (Bonus points if you can name all 11. The list will be at the bottom of this post.) Seven of those players started at least 10 games at second base for Boston.

One would assume the Red Sox would have gone out this winter and signed someone to end the game of musical chairs at second base. But they did not, so we are prepared to listen to that music again.

Maybe Campbell will claim the job with an impressive spring. Perhaps a healthy Vaughn Grissom make a jump in Fort Myers. Or maybe, the Red Sox and Alex Bregman will find some common ground and the Gold Glove third baseman will move around the diamond for Boston.

Whoever it is, hopefully someone can bring stability to second base in 2025. That position is the biggest question mark on the team at the moment, and the most intriguing battle heading into Spring Training.

Will the Red Sox go with a 6-man rotation?

Boston bulked up its starting pitching with Crochet and Buehler this offseason, giving the Red Sox two talented arms to front the rotation. That should take a lot of pressure off 2024 All-Star Tanner Houck, Brayan Bello, and Kutter Crawford, who will likely round out the Boston rotation.

But will that be the complete rotation? With Lucas Giolito also returning, there's a chance Cora could go with a six-man rotation to start the season. It's an idea both he and Breslow have touched on this offseason, and soon enough we'll see if it comes to fruition.

A six-man rotation would give each starter a nice cushion to get the season started. It would help preserve the young arm of Crochet and the recovering arms of Buehler and Giolito. It would also give Bello a chance to work on his consistency between starts, which was his biggest downside last season.

Having "too many" starters is a problem that usually works itself out. But if it's a luxury that presents itself to the Red Sox to start 2025, it's something Cora and company should take advantage of while they can.

Who will close games for the Red Sox?

From the group of guys who will be starting games to a potential group of guys who could be closing games for the Red Sox. Kenley Jansen is long gone, and Cora will have to figure out who gets the ninth for Boston in 2025.

Liam Hendriks is a possibility with 116 saves over his 13-year career. He hasn't pitched since 2023 after undergoing Tommy John surgery, but is ready to go to start the new season and will have a chance to win the job.

Free-agent signing Aroldis Chapman is another option for the ninth inning, though he's been primarily used in a setup role over the last few years. The 36-year-old fireballer did have 14 saves for the Pirates last season, and has slammed the door on opponents 335 times over his 15-year career.

Justin Slaten has an outside chance at earning the job for Boston, after he had a 2.93 ERA and 1.012 WHIP over 44 games as a rookie last season. The 27-year-old righty struck out 58 batters over 55.2 innings in 2024.

Where does Boston's pop come from?

While Breslow should be commended for making moves to improve the pitching staff, he's struck out at adding anything to the Boston offense this winter. It's an imbalanced, lefty-heavy lineup heading into Spring Training, and there's a real chance the Red Sox will take a step back offensively this season.

The Red Sox scored 751 runs in 2024, which ranked ninth in baseball. But they'll be missing a significant amount of pop from the lineup this season.

Tyler O'Neill crushed 31 homers for Boston over 113 games last season, but now he's in Baltimore and the Red Sox didn't sign anyone this offseason to make up for that lost power. So where will those lost dingers come from in 2025?

The Red Sox may not get them. Boston is counting on players already on the roster to have a big power surge this season, which is no guarantee.

Both Triston Casas and Trevor Story will be back after spending most of last season on the injured list, and both can send the ball flying. But health will be the biggest factor with each of them.

Casas had 24 dingers over 132 games in 2024, and hit 13 last year in just 63 games. He's got the swing to flirt with 30 homers if he can put a full season together. Story should give the team some pop -- so long as he's healthy. That, unfortunately, is no guarantee with the 32-year-old, so any production from him should be seen as a bonus.

Rafael Devers was second on the team with 28 home runs over his 138 games last season. The Red Sox have to hope he's ready to start the season on fire and can stay healthy throughout the campaign. But Devers was hurt at the end of last season, and didn't go yard in his 21 games after Aug. 25.

Jarren Duran hit 21 homers for Boston last season, but expecting him to flirt with 30 this season might be asking a lot. Maybe the Red Sox can get more pop from their other outfielders, after Wilyer Abreu and Ceddanne Rafaela each hit 15 homers last season.

While the pitching depth has given the 2025 Boston Red Sox some hope, the team's lack offensive pop remains a huge concern. We'll see if Boston eventually adds a right-handed power bat during Spring Training, but until that happens, the offense will be a massive question mark heading into the new season.

Second basemen for 2024 Boston Red Sox: Enmanuel Valdez (65 games, 56 starts), David Hamilton (39 games, 28 starts), Vaughn Grissom (30 games, 28 starts), Romy Gonzalez (31 games, 13 starts), Jamie Westbrook (19 games, 13 starts), Nick Sogard (18 games, 11 starts), Ceddanne Rafaela (10 games, four starts), Pablo Reyes (four games, one start), Mickey Gasper (three starts), Connor Wong (one start), and Zack Short (one start).