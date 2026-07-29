Red Sox' 10-game road winning streak ends with 4-3 loss to Athletics

Brian Serven hit his first major league home run in almost four years and rookie Gage Jump pitched six scoreless innings as the Athletics cooled off the Boston Red Sox with a 4-3 victory Tuesday night.

Tommy White went 4 for 4 and scored twice for the A's, who had lost three straight and five of six. Henry Bolte had an early RBI single, and pinch-hitter Lawrence Butler provided a critical insurance run with an RBI double in the eighth.

Ceddanne Rafaela reacts after striking out to end the top of the eighth inning against the Athletics Tuesday, July 28, 2026, in West Sacramento, Calif. AP Photo/Scott Marshall

Connor Wong launched a two-run homer with two outs in the ninth for the Red Sox, who had won 18 of 20 and ten in a row on the road.

Batting ninth, Serven gave the Athletics a 3-0 lead with a two-run drive to center field in the seventh that chased starter Jake Bennett (6-4). It was the catcher's seventh career homer and first since Aug. 21, 2022, for the Colorado Rockies against San Francisco.

Jump (4-6) allowed three hits and four walks with seven strikeouts. Luis Medina was charged with a run in 1 2/3 innings and Hogan Harris got four outs for his ninth save.

Wilyer Abreu had an RBI single off Harris that trimmed Boston's deficit to 3-1 in the eighth. Harris then struck out Ceddanne Rafaela with runners at the corners to end the inning.

Wong's homer cut it to 4-3 in the ninth before Anthony Seigler flied out to the center-field wall for the final out.

Bennett yielded three runs and six hits in 6 1/3 innings. He struck out four and walked two.

Up next

Athletics LHP Jacob Lopez (5-4, 5.12 ERA) starts Wednesday night against Red Sox LHP Patrick Sandoval (0-0, 3.21).