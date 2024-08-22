Boston Red Sox catcher Danny Jansen could make MLB history. Here's how.

Young Red Sox fan gets to meet David Ortiz thanks to Make-A-Wish

Young Red Sox fan gets to meet David Ortiz thanks to Make-A-Wish

Young Red Sox fan gets to meet David Ortiz thanks to Make-A-Wish

BOSTON – Boston Red Sox catcher Danny Jansen could make Major League Baseball history on Monday when he takes on his former team, the Toronto Blue Jays.

Jansen could become the first player in baseball history to play for both teams in the same game.

Red Sox-Blue Jays suspended game

The Red Sox and Blue Jays started their game on June 26 at Fenway Park. Jansen, who was batting seventh for Toronto, was at the plate when the game was delayed due to rain. The game was eventually suspended and rescheduled for Monday as part of a doubleheader.

That's where things got interesting. Prior to the MLB trade deadline, Jansen was dealt to Boston for three prospects.

When the game resumes on Monday, the Blue Jays will be forced to use a pinch-hitter in Jansen's place.

Boston's lineup the day the game started included Reese McGuire, who was designated for assignment and later assigned to Triple-A Worcester.

As a result, it's possible Jansen is inserted into the Red Sox lineup Monday.

Jansen told the Athletic it's a "unique thing" and "it's going to be nuts."

Who is Danny Jansen?

Jansen played in 61 games for the Blue Jays this season before being traded. The catcher spent seven seasons in Toronto before the trade.

With Boston, Jansen has hit .257 with two home runs and five runs batted in while appearing in 13 games.

The Red Sox have won four of their last six games. The team is off Thursday and currently sits 3.5 games back of the final wild card spot in the American League.