Roche: Adley Rutschman trade should make Red Sox fans extremely happy

Boston Red Sox fans should be extremely happy today.

After watching your team stand pat or make minimal impact moves at baseball's trade deadline the last several years, ownership, Craig Breslow and his baseball operations staff said "Let's go for it!" Monday with some significant deals.

Your baseball team is better off for it.

As good as Carlos Narvaez was last year, it was a struggle for the catcher this season.

Enter Adley Rutschman.

The number one overall pick of the 2019 draft hasn't been the superstar for the Baltimore Orioles many predicted he would be. But, he's been pretty darn good. He's a three time All-Star, who can play some defense. Over his career, he's a .254 hitter with a .756 OPS.

The former Oregon State star is a grinder. He'll lead the pitching staff and the team from the back end. IF he can stay healthy, you've got yourselves a good foundation for the rest of this season - and years to come. The Red Sox also added a veteran catcher in Jake Rogers too, which will help.

Aroldis Chapman and Adley Rutschman shake hands at the end of the 2026 All-Star Game at Citizens Bank Park on July 14, 2026 in Philadelphia. Emilee Chinn / Getty Images

Saying goodbye to Marcelo Mayer is tough, because of the flash and promise he showed after the Red Sox selected him fourth overall in the 2021 draft. He just never could stay healthy or show the Sox on the big league level what he could become.

The best thing for him? A change of scenery. Maybe he matures like Tyler Seguin did when the Boston Bruins traded him to the Dallas Stars. I wish Mayer well.

The Red Sox picked up left-handed relief pitcher Erik Miller for Mayer. Miller walks too many hitters, but his numbers are good.

MassLive's Sean McAdam described it well in a discussion with 98.5 The Sports Hub's Tony Massarotti. The Red Sox brought Aroldis Chapman in, got him to harness his stuff and he's been great. Maybe they can do the same with Miller. The bullpen always needs help.