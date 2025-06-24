Record-setting heat not stopping everyone in Boston

How people in Boston are finding relief from record heat

Temperatures have been brutal the last few days in Boston. Tuesday's record-setting triple-digit "air you can wear" did not stop everyone from getting out in some of the hottest recorded temperatures in the city's history.

Braving the heat in Boston

Some people, like David Freeman, got a workout by riding their bikes along the Esplanade. Freeman was riding from his place in Cambridge over to a beach in Boston.

"I am just going for a joy ride, that's about it. It's really, really hot, but everyone thinks I'm foolish. A friend of mine said, 'You are foolish. AC. Go to the gym. AC,'" Freeman said. "Today is my gym day off, so here I am."

Freeman was by no means the only one we found getting some exercise at the height of the heat. Runners and walkers were spotted pushing through the heat. Playgrounds in the city appeared largely empty, but splash pads were a popular place to get some relief.

Some Boston city pools are not open yet. A full list of splash pads and open pools can be found on the city's website.

Ice cream trucks were a popular commodity on Tuesday. Alex Martin operates a truck that drives all over the state. Martin said business had been booming the last few days.

"This is my first summer doing this," Martin said. "It's a fun summer job. I don't know, it just started to get really hot. We will see how I hold up in the heat. Yesterday was really busy. It was packed all day. Really long lines."

Boston EMS on heat

Boston EMS reported calls were up 10% on Monday. The department reported 17 heat-related calls citywide, with an additional 24 incidents from a concert at Fenway Park.

Boston EMS encourages people to avoid outdoor activity and exercise in this kind of extreme heat. They also advised people who must be outside to seek shade and drink water, even when you are not thirsty.