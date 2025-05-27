Top Boston Public Schools graduates honored at Fenway Park

Boston Public Schools and the Boston Red Sox honored 33 valedictorians from across the city in a special ceremony at Fenway Park, celebrating four years of dedication and hard work. The event highlighted the success of the high-achieving students, getting a chance to meet Mayor Michelle Wu as well as four free tickets to a Red Sox game.

Among the distinguished graduates was Leah Pires, a senior from Boston Arts Academy, who graduated at the top of her class. For Leah, this achievement was not just a personal victory but a triumph for her entire community.

Artist and academic leader

"Being able to be highlighted, especially being valedictorian and being amongst the top scholars in Boston Public Schools is just absolutely amazing and I'm so blessed and honored to be here," said Pires.

Leah, who will attend Fordham University next fall to double major in Dance and Pre-Law with a focus on criminal justice, also got the chance to address her fellow valedictorians at the ceremony.

"I'm showcasing that you can be an artist and you can also be an academic leader in both spaces, you can do both," Pires said.

Also celebrated at the event was Kayliaris Espinoza Munoz, the valedictorian from Margarita Munoz Academy. Kayliaris will be the first in her family to attend college when she heads off to school next fall.

"I've been able to go above and beyond what society and what people may say about me or think about me because neither of my parents attended college," she said.

Mayor Wu addresses students

The ceremony included a special address from Mayor Wu, who is herself a former Boston Public Schools valedictorian. Wu spoke to the students about the doors that would continue to open for them due to their hard work and dedication.

"I want to say congratulations again to all of our valedictorians, and please know that there are people who are in decision making rooms in this city who also know what it's like to have doors opened up that you never could have imagined through education, through hard work and through that community support," Wu said.

For students like Leah and Kayliaris, the event served as a testament to the countless hours spent studying, balancing jobs, sports, and extracurricular activities. Their achievements are proof that their efforts paid off.