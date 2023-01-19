Report recommends Boston Public Schools look into forming its own police department

BOSTON - An outside consulting group is recommending that Boston Public Schools should look into forming its own police department.

As part of the state mandated improvement plan for the district, the Council of Great City Schools took a look at how to make Boston schools safer.

Some of the recommendations they presented in their report to the school committee Wednesday night include:

Creating a focus group to consider if BPS should form an internal, sworn police department

Designing a process for Boston Police and BPS to share information

Speeding up the recruitment of hiring safety specialists

Creating an anonymous reporting hotline

"We are grateful for the work of the Council of Great City Schools on this report which provides clear recommendations as to how to improve safety at Boston Public Schools. We're committed to doing everything we can to create safe learning environments for our students," Superintendent Mary Skipper said in a statement. "We are actively reviewing the potential risks identified within the report to map out strategies to reduce and eliminate those risks."

The recommendations come after some disturbing incidents recently.

In December, a teacher at the Murphy K-8 school in Dorchester found a man described as "homeless" in her classroom closet, prompting safety concerns and questions about how he was able to enter the school undetected.

In October, a student was shot near the Jeremiah Burke High School in Dorchester and another student was arrested.

A relative of the student who was shot says she would like to see police officers in school.

"This high school particularly, it would be great that would be something good. I would feel a little bit safer with my son being here if that were to happen," parent Shanika Withers told WBZ-TV Thursday. "My little cousin was shot in front of the school. Anything can happen, so to have them here would be a good thing."

Four Boston city councilors have been calling for metal detectors and officers in schools.

In response, a group of 14 organizations wrote a letter calling that idea harmful and saying there needs to be more resources, programs and mental health services to improve school safety.