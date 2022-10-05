Teen accused of shooting near Burke High held without bail

BOSTON - The teen accused of shooting a classmate outside Jeremiah E. Burke High School in Dorchester on Tuesday is being held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing, a judge decided Wednesday.

The 17-year-old is facing multiple charges, including armed assault with intent to murder.

The victim, a 17-year-old boy, was found outside on school grounds with a gunshot wound when police responded to the call at 9:35 a.m. He was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition. Officers found several shell casings on the ground, and witnesses identified the suspect as the shooter.

"This is a horrific event in every possible aspect. There's a young person with a bullet wound, another young person with a dramatically altered life path and a whole community of students and staffers who need and deserve all the help and support we can give them. Once again, we're looking at the terrible consequences of too many guns and too many people willing to use them," District Attorney Kevin Hayden said.

The school was on lockdown during the incident, and students returned to school Wednesday.

The dangerousness hearing is scheduled for October 11.