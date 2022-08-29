Boston Public Schools have hundreds of job openings to fill
BOSTON - Boston's first day of school is fast approaching, but there are still hundreds of jobs to be filled.
The district has about 900 job openings - including 240 for teacher positions. Some of the job titles posted in just the past week include lunch monitors, librarians, theater teachers, counselors, social workers and substitutes.
BPS says it plans to fill the openings by September 8, which is when students in grades 1-12 report. Click here to take a look at the job listings.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.