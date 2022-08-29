Watch CBS News
Local News

Boston Public Schools have hundreds of job openings to fill

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

Comparing which store has the best back-to-school prices
Comparing which store has the best back-to-school prices 02:41

BOSTON - Boston's first day of school is fast approaching, but there are still hundreds of jobs to be filled.

The district has about 900 job openings - including 240 for teacher positions. Some of the job titles posted in just the past week include lunch monitors, librarians, theater teachers, counselors, social workers and substitutes. 

BPS says it plans to fill the openings by September 8, which is when students in grades 1-12 report. Click here to take a look at the job listings. 

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on August 29, 2022 / 4:10 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.