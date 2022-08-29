Boston Public Schools have hundreds of job openings to fill

Comparing which store has the best back-to-school prices

Comparing which store has the best back-to-school prices

Comparing which store has the best back-to-school prices

BOSTON - Boston's first day of school is fast approaching, but there are still hundreds of jobs to be filled.

The district has about 900 job openings - including 240 for teacher positions. Some of the job titles posted in just the past week include lunch monitors, librarians, theater teachers, counselors, social workers and substitutes.

BPS says it plans to fill the openings by September 8, which is when students in grades 1-12 report. Click here to take a look at the job listings.