Watch CBS News
Local News

Boston Public Schools starting summer vacation early due to Celtics parade

By Victoria D

/ CBS Boston

Boston prepares for Celtics Championship parade
Boston prepares for Celtics Championship parade 02:30

BOSTON - All Boston Public Schools will be ending their school year early on Thursday, due to concerns about Friday's victory parade for the Boston Celtics.

Superintendent Mary Skipper said because of all the road closures and detours for the parade routes, as well as the expected crowds, there's concern students could be waiting for buses for hours or stuck in massive crowds on the MBTA. 

"There is no safe and reliable way to transport our students, especially our youngest learners and special education students, from their schools to their drop off sites," said Skipper in a letter sent to families.

School staff will not be required to come in Friday but can access the buildings if they need to. In the letter, Skipper said if any families need to get their students' belongings, they can reach out to their school to coordinate.

Skipper said families can visit the Boston Centers for Youth and Families website for any information about community center hours and programming for Friday.

Victoria D

Victoria D. is a digital producer for CBS Boston. Before joining CBS Boston in 2023, Victoria had already worked in journalism in both New York and Boston for more than 10 years.

First published on June 20, 2024 / 2:08 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.