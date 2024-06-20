Boston Public Schools starting summer vacation early due to Celtics parade

BOSTON - All Boston Public Schools will be ending their school year early on Thursday, due to concerns about Friday's victory parade for the Boston Celtics.

Superintendent Mary Skipper said because of all the road closures and detours for the parade routes, as well as the expected crowds, there's concern students could be waiting for buses for hours or stuck in massive crowds on the MBTA.

"There is no safe and reliable way to transport our students, especially our youngest learners and special education students, from their schools to their drop off sites," said Skipper in a letter sent to families.

School staff will not be required to come in Friday but can access the buildings if they need to. In the letter, Skipper said if any families need to get their students' belongings, they can reach out to their school to coordinate.

Skipper said families can visit the Boston Centers for Youth and Families website for any information about community center hours and programming for Friday.