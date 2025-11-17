Boston superintendent proposes closure of 3 more schools, reconfiguration of others

Boston Superintendent of Schools Mary Skipper proposed the closure of three more schools and the reconfiguration of others on Monday. It is the latest move by the district to remake itself amid declining enrollment and facilities upgrades. Skipper said the district is also working to increase programming, including for special education and multi-lingual learners.

"When it comes to closers, mergers, and reconfigurations, these aren't just seats. These are children, these are staff, these are families, these are communities," Skipper said during virtual media availability.

Proposal to close elementary school, 2 high schools

The proposal would shut down the Lee Academy Pilot School in Dorchester starting in 2027. It also proposes shuttering two small high schools, Another Course to College in Hyde Park and Community Academy of Science and Health in Dorchester.

In addition, the plan would eliminate grades 9 through 12 from the Henderson Inclusion School and eliminate grades 7 and 8 from the Tobin Elementary. It would also add 6th grade to the William Russell School.

This comes after the Boston School Committee approved the closure of Community Academy, Excel High School, Mary Lyon Pilot High School, and Paul A. Dever Elementary School earlier this year. The committee also approved the merger of the Winthrop and Clap Elementary Schools into the Lilla G. Frederick Middle School in Dorchester.

Daquan Cannon's daughter just started in kindergarten at the Lee Academy Pilot School. He told WBZ that he is saddened by the prospect of her leaving.

"Really nice, great staff. My daughter loves her teachers," Cannon said. "I wanted her to come here and stuff because I like it and that's sad."

This latest proposal would require approval from Boston's School Committee which will meet virtually on Wednesday, November 19.