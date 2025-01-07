Boston plans to close four schools under proposal by city officials

BOSTON – City officials in Boston are planning to close four schools in the coming years.

Mayor Michelle Wu said the city plans to close Dever Elementary School, Excel High School, Mary Lyon Pilot High School, and Community Academy as a degree-granting school. The city also aims to merge Winthrop and Clap elementary schools.

Excel High School plans

In a letter to parents Monday night, Superintendent Mary Skipper said Excel High School would close as part of a larger public school consolidation plan across the city.

Skipper and Mayor Michelle Wu are expected to reveal more details about the plan Tuesday morning. Under the plan, Excel High School would close after the 2025-2026 school year.

Skipper said it is just one of several schools included in the proposal, which also includes plans for mergers and grade reconfigurations that would go into effect for 2026-2027.

"We understand that news of closures can bring a range of emotions for students, families, and staff. We also know that these steps are necessary to ensure that every student has a high quality seat in each of our schools – with high-quality options close to home," Skipper told parents in a letter. "Throughout the transition process, we commit to working closely with each and every Excel family and providing personalized support to help identify schools that best meet each student's needs and aspirations."

Boston City Council member Ed Flynn, who represents South Boston, calls it a "huge loss to the school community."

"This is a school with a diverse population. We have to ensure students, parents, school staff and teachers are properly informed about next steps," Flynn said in a statement.

Boston Teachers Union response

The Boston Teachers Union reacted to the news in a statement.

"School closures are always disruptive to students and communities. District officials must ensure that school closures, regardless of their rationale, are paired with a more aggressive and detailed commitment to the construction and renovation of new, modern, world-class learning environments for our students," the union said.

The recommendation to close Excel High School will be officially made at a School Committee meeting on January 22, Skipper said.