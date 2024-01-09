Date announced for Boston Pride parade, festivals

BOSTON - The date has officially been set for Boston's Pride parade and festivals this year.

The events will take place on June 8, 2024. The parade will start at Copley Square and go through the South End to Boston Common, where an all-ages festival with vendors, food and music is planned. City Hall Plaza will host a 21+ festival.

Last year more than 1 million people attended the parade, the first since 2019. The previous organization that ran the parade dissolved in 2021 after getting complaints that it was not inclusive enough.

The current organizers, Boston Pride For The People, vowed to make the celebrations more inclusive and less corporate.

"We have big goals for this year's parade. We want to continue growing to be more inclusive and welcome even more community organizations," parade co-chair Dan Ortega said in a statement. "Seeing the streets of Boston bursting with the wide spectrum of LBGTQ+ people is one of the ways our community shows its Pride and its love for Boston as a whole."

Anyone interested in volunteering for the parade or festivals can sign up on the Boston Pride For The People website.